Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suarez has no-hitter through 6 innings against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night against…

SEATTLE (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The 30-year-old lefty retired the first 10 batters he faced before walking Cal Raleigh in the fourth. Suarez followed by striking out Julio Rodríguez and getting Josh Naylor to line out to second base.

Suarez has struck out five and walked one. He’s thrown 76 pitches, 46 for strikes.

Suarez is in his first season with Boston after spending his first eight with Philadelphia. He went 12-8 in each of his last two seasons with the Phillies.

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