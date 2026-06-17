Ray dominant in relief as Giants complete 7-2 win over Braves in Game 1 of doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed only two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, Rafael Devers and Jung…

ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed only two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, Rafael Devers and Jung Hoo Lee hit back-to-back homers and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

The doubleheader was scheduled when Tuesday night’s game was suspended because of rain with the Giants leading 3-2 and the Braves batting in the bottom of the second inning. Atlanta’s Grant Holmes (4-3) gave up three runs in two innings.

Ray (5-6) began the day with an unimpressive 4.42 ERA but was dominant in relief of Adrian Houser. Ray allowed only two walks in his first five innings before Austin Riley doubled to lead off the seventh. Ray had eight strikeouts.

Devers and Lee homered on consecutive pitches from left-hander Dylan Dodd in the fifth. Willy Adames added a homer in the eighth off right-hander Anthony Molina. The Braves used four relievers behind Holmes.

Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin led off the bottom of the first on Tuesday night with MLB’s longest home run this season in his return after missing 23 games with a strained oblique. The homer to center field off Houser carried 473 feet.

Giants right-hander Dylan Smith gave up a single to Mike Yastrzemski before walking Ha-Seong Kim with one out in the ninth. Right-hander Caleb Kilian, selected as the closer by manager Tony Vitello on Friday, struck out Baldwin and Eli White to end the game.

Up next

Braves rookie RHP JR Ritchie (1-1, 3.82 ERA) will face Giants rookie LHP Carson Whisenhunt in Wednesday night’s second game. Whisenhunt, 25, will be making his season debut with San Francisco following his call-up from Triple-A Sacramento, where he was 5-2 with a 3.65 ERA. Whisenhunt was 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in five games with the Giants in 2025.

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