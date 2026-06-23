Portugal 5, Uzbekistan 0

|Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Portugal
|3
|2
|—
|5
First Half_1, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Cancelo), 6th minute; 2, Portugal, Mendes, 17th; 3, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Fernandes), 39th.
Second Half_4, Portugal, Nematov, 60th; 5, Portugal, Leao, 87th.
Goalies_Uzbekistan, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Utkir Yusupov; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.
Yellow Cards_Xamrobekov, Uzbekistan, 14th; Veiga, Portugal, 68th.
Referee_Jalal Jayed. Assistant Referees_Zakaria Brinsi, Mustapha Akarkad, Leodan Frankin Gonzalez Cabrera. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.
A_68,777.
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