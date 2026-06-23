Portugal 5, Uzbekistan 0

Uzbekistan 0 0 — 0 Portugal 3 2 — 5 First Half_1, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Cancelo), 6th minute; 2, Portugal,…

Uzbekistan 0 0 — 0 Portugal 3 2 — 5

First Half_1, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Cancelo), 6th minute; 2, Portugal, Mendes, 17th; 3, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Fernandes), 39th.

Second Half_4, Portugal, Nematov, 60th; 5, Portugal, Leao, 87th.

Goalies_Uzbekistan, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Utkir Yusupov; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.

Yellow Cards_Xamrobekov, Uzbekistan, 14th; Veiga, Portugal, 68th.

Referee_Jalal Jayed. Assistant Referees_Zakaria Brinsi, Mustapha Akarkad, Leodan Frankin Gonzalez Cabrera. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.

A_68,777.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.