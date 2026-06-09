Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 MLB Tuesday Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonuses for today’s MLB action and more when you make a deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On June 9th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Polymarket customers. To unlock the $50 sign-up bonus, users must be 18 or older, physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates, and complete a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once the initial deposit hits your account, the $50 bonus will be activated, giving you the capital to tackle today’s packed MLB schedule. With multiple high-leverage situations on the board—such as the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Toronto Blue Jays or the late-night clash between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox—the extra funds offer valuable flexibility to exploit market inefficiencies.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Away Home ATL @ CHW ATL 59% CHW 41% NYY @ CLE NYY 56% CLE 44% PHI @ TOR PHI 50% TOR 50% LAD @ PIT LAD 50% PIT 50%

The numbers strongly support Atlanta’s position as the primary favorite. The Braves feature a suffocating pitching staff with a collective 3.19 team ERA, offering a stark contrast to Chicago’s vulnerable 4.38 mark. Offensively, the underlying metrics also lean heavily toward Atlanta, who boast a .753 team OPS and 344 runs scored, easily outpacing the White Sox (.741 OPS, 310 runs). These overlapping statistical advantages create a high-probability spot for the favorite.

In another notable matchup, the New York Yankees present strong analytical value against the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s elite .764 team OPS dwarfs Cleveland’s .688 output, indicating a massive offensive mismatch. Combined with a measurable edge on the mound (a 3.27 team ERA compared to Cleveland’s 3.78), the Yankees are well-positioned to control the game on the road.

NBA Finals: Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

While the MLB slate offers plenty of data points to exploit, your bonus capital is not restricted to baseball. As the NBA Finals continue tomorrow night, traders can leverage their newly acquired funds to target basketball markets. Identifying matchup advantages in Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 is a good recipe for success, and your promotional balance provides the perfect asset to diversify your portfolio.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Be sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering to ensure your account is properly credited. Follow these instructions to activate the bonus:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account by supplying standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure trading environment, you will be required to upload valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, input the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your transaction clears and your identity is verified, your $50 bonus will be fully activated, equipping you with the bankroll needed to trade today’s MLB slate and the NBA Finals.