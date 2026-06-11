Pirates square off against the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-33, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-33, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -159, Pirates +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 35-33 overall and 19-16 in home games. The Pirates have hit 80 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 43-25 record overall and a 21-13 record in road games. The Dodgers are 21-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Horwitz has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBIs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8 for 31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Dodgers. Ryan Ward is 6 for 24 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .265 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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