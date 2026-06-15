Phillies take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (36-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-33, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (36-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-33, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -218, Marlins +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Philadelphia has a 19-17 record in home games and a 38-33 record overall. The Phillies have hit 88 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Miami has a 36-36 record overall and a 13-20 record in road games. The Marlins are 14-29 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 32 RBIs for the Phillies. Adolis Garcia is 7 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 13 home runs while slugging .485. Heriberto Hernandez is 12 for 36 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rafael Marchan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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