Phillies host the Marlins on 3-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (36-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-33, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05…

Miami Marlins (36-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-33, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-7, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -118, Marlins -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia is 40-33 overall and 21-17 at home. The Phillies are 15-6 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 36-38 record overall and a 13-22 record on the road. The Marlins have a 27-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .324 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 34 RBIs. Bryson Stott is 10 for 34 with eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Marlins. Joe Mack is 10 for 30 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Trea Turner: day-to-day (wrist), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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