Padres take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (28-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (32-30, third in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (28-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (32-30, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (0-4, 7.16 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -122, Padres +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres enter a matchup with the New York Mets after losing six in a row.

San Diego has a 16-17 record at home and a 32-30 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

New York is 13-20 in road games and 28-35 overall. The Mets are 12-21 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado is third on the Padres with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 8 for 38 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 9 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 1-9, .186 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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