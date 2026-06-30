Padres bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

San Diego Padres (43-40, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-38, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (43-40, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-38, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -157, Padres +129; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to break a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 24-17 at home and 47-38 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

San Diego is 20-19 in road games and 43-40 overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .281 batting average, and has 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBIs. Nico Hoerner is 13 for 41 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Padres. Ty France is 9 for 31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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