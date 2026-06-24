Otto López homers, has another multi-hit game and Marlins beat Rangers 4-2

MIAMI (AP) — Otto López homered, Xavier Edwards had an RBI single in the fifth and the Miami Marlins beat…

MIAMI (AP) — Otto López homered, Xavier Edwards had an RBI single in the fifth and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday.

López’s two-run shot in the eighth off reliever Cole Winn gave him a 33rd multi-hit game and raised his major league-leading batting average to .340. López also had a single.

The Marlins improved to a major league-best 16-5 in June. Miami is 42-39 at the halfway point and has won five consecutive home series.

Edwards snapped a 1-1 tie with his RBI against Jacob deGrom (6-5). Owen Caissie hit a leadoff single and Leo Jimenez followed with a walk. Both advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Edwards then hit a grounder to right that scored Caissie.

John King (5-1) pitched an inning of relief for the win. Anthony Bender and Michael Petersen combined for seven outs before Pete Fairbanks closed around Joc Pederson’s leadoff homer in the ninth for his 12th save.

DeGrom struck out eight over six innings of two-run-ball. The right-hander allowed four hits and walked two. He ended his outing by striking out the side.

Wyatt Langford put Texas ahead 1-0 with a solo homer in the fourth. He drove the first pitch from Miami starter Eury Pérez over the wall in center for his seventh homer.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half on Griffin Conine’s RBI double.

Pérez, who allowed three hits, was on a limited pitch count in his first appearance since coming off the injured list and his outing ended after 4 2/3 innings and 68 pitches. The right-hander had not pitched since he sustained a right thigh strain against Toronto on May 27.

Marlins catcher Brian Navarreto threw out two base runners after successful video appeals overturned original safe calls.

Up next

Rangers: Begin a four-game series at Toronto on Thursday with LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.07) scheduled to start the opener.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter of the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Friday.

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