Osorio, Nelson score in Canada’s 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Osorio, making his 90th appearance with the Canadian national team, scored a second-half goal and…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Osorio, making his 90th appearance with the Canadian national team, scored a second-half goal and Canada went on to defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 in a World Cup tune-up on Monday night.

Osorio, who came into the match to start the second half, scored his first goal for Canada since 2023 in the 58th minute with a blast that got past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. It was Osorio’s 10th international goal.

Jayden Nelson, who also came off the bench, added Canada’s second goal in stoppage time. Tani Oluwaseyi assisted both goals.

Canadian defender Moïse Bombito was subbed out of the match in the 31st minute and later limped to the locker room with his lower left leg wrapped in ice. Bombito had not played for the national team since fracturing his left tibia in a 2-2 draw with Monaco in October.

Canada had already lost midfielder Marcelo Flores, who tore a ligament in his right knee on Saturday while playing for UANL Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

Nelson, who was not named to Canada’s World Cup squad, may have earned Flores’ roster spot with his performance against Uzbekistan.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau played the first half and was replaced by Dayne St. Clair in the second in a pre-planned change for Canada.

Coach Jesse Marsch named his World Cup squad on Friday. Alphonso Davies was included on the team despite a hamstring injury that may keep him out of the opener. The Edmonton native looked on, but was not available for Monday’s match.

Canada opens the World Cup on June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B.

Uzbekistan is in Group K and will face Colombia in its first match on June 17 in Mexico City. Known as the White Wolves, the team is making its first-ever World Cup appearance.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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