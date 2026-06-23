One Extraordinary Photo: What it takes for inclement weather to become the news of the match

PHILDELPHIA (AP) — Derik Hamilton is a freelance photographer for The Associated Press. He has worked with AP for 15…

PHILDELPHIA (AP) — Derik Hamilton is a freelance photographer for The Associated Press. He has worked with AP for 15 years covering sports events in the Philadelphia area.

Why this photo?

I shot this to photo to highlight the extent of extremely heavy downpours that dellayed Monday’s France-Iraq match. Weather delays are rare in World Cup play and this photo shows the intensity of the rain and a different side to the world’s “beautiful game.”

How I made this photo

I shot this with a Sony A9III with a 12-24mm lens. As we were getting ushered away from the field and entrance, I positioned my camera low and wide to draw focus to the flooding and the amount of water rushing in from the field.

Why it works

Every moment of the World Cup is carefully planned. Every detail carefully chosen to highlight the sport on its grandest stage. One of the main things uncontrollable in an open-air stadium is the weather. In this instance, the sold-out crowd had hurried from their seats. The crowded sidelines of players, teams and media were empty. Only the rain remained. The flooded entrance, lone silhouetted man and empty chair captures the shift in chaos to what had become the news of the match: The rain.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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