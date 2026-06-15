One Extraordinary Photo: Unique look at Ivory Coast goal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Petr David Josek is a Prague-based Associated Press photographer responsible for covering news and sporting events in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Petr David Josek is a Prague-based Associated Press photographer responsible for covering news and sporting events in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This is Josek’s fourth World Cup, and he has also shot five Summer Olympics and three Winter Olympics.

Why this photo?

For each match, AP photographers set up at least one camera behind each net to try to get this unique angle. In this shot, Josek captured Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez looking around as Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo scored what turned out to be the only goal of the match.

How I made this photo

I used a remote camera that was triggered by cable and a foot paddle. I positioned the camera on the side in an angle rather than in the center, and then of course I had a bit of luck with the ball going to the corner where the camera was!

Why it works

The usual problem with these behind-the-goal photos is that you often end up with too wide a shot. Luckily in this frame, the ball fills in the empty space, so you can concentrate on the goalkeeper, who is perfectly positioned in the net.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.