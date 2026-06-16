Ogwumike and the Sparks host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Lynx (11-3, 7-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-7, 5-4 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (11-3, 7-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-7, 5-4 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx square off on Wednesday.

The Sparks have gone 5-4 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks with 9.0 boards.

The Lynx are 7-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is the top team in the Western Conference with 43.0 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 14.1.

Los Angeles scores 88.1 points, 8.7 more per game than the 79.4 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Los Angeles gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is averaging 25 points and 6.4 assists for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. Olivia Miles is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 88.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 95.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Lynx: Liatu King: out (coach decision), Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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