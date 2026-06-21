North Carolina 6, Oklahoma 2

|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Schaffner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walk cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hull cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallaher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaChance c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paulsen 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Willits ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nicholson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gambill dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Howe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hynek c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tockey 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winslow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kellis V dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|
E_LaChance, Hynek. 2B_Willits (19), Paulsen (13). 3B_Schaffner (8). HR_Hull (9), Nicholson (17). RBI_Willits (53), Schaffner 2 (50), Hull (86), Nicholson 2 (53).
|North Carolina
|003
|010
|200
|—
|6
|Oklahoma
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glauber W
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Lynch
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Collier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smithburg
|1
|1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bixby
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|X.Mercurius L
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Bodin
|1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Barfield
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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