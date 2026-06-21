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North Carolina 6, Oklahoma 2

The Associated Press

June 21, 2026, 6:23 PM

North Carolina Oklahoma
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schaffner ss 4 1 1 2 Walk cf 4 1 1 0
Hull cf 5 1 1 1 C.Johnson 3b 2 1 0 0
Gallaher 2b 4 0 1 0 LaChance c 4 0 0 0
Paulsen 1b 5 1 3 0 Willits ss 4 0 1 1
Nicholson 3b 3 1 1 2 Gambill dh 3 0 1 0
Howe lf 3 0 0 0 Brock lf 3 0 1 0
Hynek c 5 0 0 0 Harris rf 4 0 0 0
Tockey 1b 3 0 0 0
Winslow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Branch 2b 3 0 0 0
Kellis V dh 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 6 8 5 Totals 30 2 4 1

E_LaChance, Hynek. 2B_Willits (19), Paulsen (13). 3B_Schaffner (8). HR_Hull (9), Nicholson (17). RBI_Willits (53), Schaffner 2 (50), Hull (86), Nicholson 2 (53).

North Carolina 003 010 200 6
Oklahoma 200 000 000 2
IP H R ER BB SO
North Carolina
Glauber W 5 1 0 0 2 8
Lynch 4 3 2 2 1 5
Oklahoma
Collier 1 0 0 0 1 1
Smithburg 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 2
Bixby 0 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
X.Mercurius L 4 5 4 4 3 8
Bodin 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 2
Barfield 0 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Hensley 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

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