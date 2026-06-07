NHRA New England Nationals Results

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final finish order Top Fuel Postponed due to weather. Will be completed Friday,…

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final finish order Top Fuel

Postponed due to weather. Will be completed Friday, June12 in Bristol.

Funny Car

Postponed due to weather. Will be completed Friday, June12 in Bristol.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Eric Latino; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Matt Latino; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Shane Tucker; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Brandon Miller; 15. Cody Anderson.

Final Results

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.543, 209.39 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.550, 209.92.

Competition Eliminator — Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 8.898, 148.05 def. Monty Bogan, Pontiac G5, 8.584, 128.75.

Super Stock — Shane Oakes, Pontiac Firebird, 9.729, 129.69 def. Joe Lisa, Chevy Camaro, 9.947, 134.32.

Stock Eliminator — Todd Bednaz, Chevy Camaro, 10.758, 121.33 def. Shane Oakes, Camaro, 9.496, 140.42.

Super Comp — Jack Sepanek, Dragster, 8.907, 181.30 def. Vincent Nobile, Dragster, 8.916, 183.67.

Super Gas — Charlie Kenopic, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 164.53 def. Rick Mattioli, Chevy Camaro, 9.889, 144.06.

Super Street — Jason Mazzotta, Chevy Nova, 11.035, 112.52 def. Michael Giuliano, Chevy Camaro, 10.892, 139.44.

Top Sportsman — Eric Cabral, Willys, 7.375, 179.85 def. Dan Christopher, Chevy Cobalt, 6.732, 202.06.

Top Dragster — Ava Meloni, Dragster, 6.933, 192.38 def. Paul Neal, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock 800 Sled — Marco Philippon, Ski-Doo Mach Z, 5.404, 123.31 def. Walter Joy, SkiDoo, 5.387, 120.82.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 4.441, 265.06 def. Justin Ashley, Foul – Centerline; Maddi Gordon, 3.753, 337.50 def. Tony Stewart, 4.867, 156.37; Doug Kalitta, 3.747, 333.16 def. Will Smith, 6.911, 88.56; Shawn Langdon, 6.607, 90.65 was unopposed; Leah Pruett, 3.776, 331.45 def. Scott Farley, 8.966, 76.17; Josh Hart, 3.872, 330.47 def. Rit Pustari, 8.382, 79.29; Antron Brown, 3.828, 330.31 def. Shawn Reed, 3.817, 328.78; Billy Torrence, 3.940, 276.35 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.625, 169.59;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.775, 332.92 def. Millican, 4.033, 246.17; Torrence, 3.861, 331.04 def. Hart, 3.856, 332.43; Pruett, 4.696, 200.08 def. Gordon, 5.623, 191.48; Kalitta, 3.762, 330.23 def. Brown, 3.808, 329.58;

SEMIFINALS — Pruett, 3.770, 331.28 def. Torrence, 3.826, 329.50; Langdon, 3.755, 336.74 def. Kalitta, 3.796, 284.99;

FINAL — Pruett vs. Langdon (rain delayed)

Funny Car:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 9.501, 44.74 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, Foul – Centerline; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 331.45 def. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 7.216, 108.82; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.970, 323.58 def. Phil Burkart, Mustang, 12.368, 70.44; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.947, 326.24 def. Jeff Arend, Charger, Foul – Centerline; Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.998, 326.40 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Centerline; Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.188, 241.84 def. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.466, 286.07; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.948, 324.05 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 8.349, 119.34; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.951, 319.07 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — Todd, 3.975, 331.53 def. Alexander, 4.109, 285.53; Beckman, 3.943, 324.75 def. Hagan, 4.020, 323.04; Vandergriff, 3.942, 324.51 def. Green, 3.975, 322.42; Capps, 3.938, 327.11 def. DeJoria, 3.953, 328.54;

SEMIFINALS — Vandergriff, 3.982, 316.52 def. Todd, 6.964, 91.12; Beckman, 3.904, 329.75 def. Capps, 3.943, 325.37; FINAL — Vandergriff vs. Beckman (rain delayed)

Pro Stock:

ROUND ONE — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.565, 208.10 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.587, 209.17; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 208.75 def. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 7.632, 133.62; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.548, 210.28 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.556, 209.36; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.567, 209.75 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.579, 210.37; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.572, 209.75 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.633, 208.04; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.564, 210.37 def. Brandon Miller, Dodge Dart, 6.668, 198.82; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.546, 209.36 was unopposed; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.556, 209.36 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.585, 208.26;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 6.570, 209.82 def. M. Latino, 6.588, 209.98; Glenn, 6.562, 209.62 def. Enders, 6.581, 209.01; Hartford, 6.587, 209.56 def. E. Latino, Foul – Red Light; G. Anderson, 6.546, 209.75 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.540, 209.88 def. G. Stanfield, 6.555, 209.39; Glenn, 6.556, 209.49 def. G. Anderson, 6.548, 209.30;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.543, 209.39 def. Hartford, 6.550, 209.92.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 828; 2. Doug Kalitta, 728; 3. Leah Pruett, 609; 4. Josh Hart, 466; 5. Tony Stewart, 458; 6. Maddi Gordon, 447; 7. Billy Torrence, 430; 8. Antron Brown, 397; 9. Justin Ashley, 388; 10. Clay Millican, 346.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 617; 2. J.R. Todd, 602; 3. Jordan Vandergriff, 588; 4. Matt Hagan, 546; 5. Chad Green, 545; 6. Jack Beckman, 511; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 487; 8. Spencer Hyde, 401; 9. Austin Prock, 358; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 296.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 746; 2. Greg Anderson, 707; 3. Greg Stanfield, 557; 4. Matt Hartford, 507; 5. Erica Enders, 456; 6. Matt Latino, 440; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 433; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 391; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 355; 10. Eric Latino, 348.

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