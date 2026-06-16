New Zealand recalls Nicholls to replace the retired Williamson for 2nd test at The Oval

LONDON (AP) — Henry Nicholls was recalled by New Zealand on Tuesday to replace the retired Kane Williamson against England…

LONDON (AP) — Henry Nicholls was recalled by New Zealand on Tuesday to replace the retired Kane Williamson against England in the second test at The Oval.

Nicholls has played only two tests in 2 1/2 years, both in Zimbabwe last year, when he scored 150 not out in the second match. He has 10 centuries in 58 tests.

He most recently played one-day internationals in Bangladesh in April and scored 68, 13 and 4.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham confirmed the move on Tuesday, a day before the second test. Latham said they were rewarding Nicholls’ domestic form — he was the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield with a Bradmanesque average of 96.66 in 11 innings for Canterbury.

“He’s been out of the squad for a couple of years now but has certainly forced his way back into the squad through weight of runs at domestic level,” Latham said.

“For most of his career he’s batted No. 4 or 5. But what he’s done for Canterbury over a long period of time, he always tends to bat No. 3 or 4 as well. I think the good thing with Henry is he’s always been able to adapt to situations. This is a really exciting opportunity for him to do something new in test cricket.”

Williamson, New Zealand’s all-time highest run-scorer, abruptly retired from all international cricket last Friday and was replaced by Will Young, who arrived on Sunday. But Young didn’t fare as well as Nicholls at home or in the Bangladesh ODIs.

Latham said he was “gutted” by Williamson’s decision to retire, though not surprised. The former skipper had been playing less for the last two years.

“For him to acknowledge that he’s not quite right, or he can’t necessarily give that 100% is testament to the player he is, but also the person he is as well, that he’s going to give someone else an opportunity to do that,” Latham said.

“We’re obviously gutted not to have him, but we also acknowledge what he’s done over his career. He told the guys a few days after that test and it was an emotional time. I’m sure guys will reflect (on how lucky they are) to have had the opportunity to play with him. I’m certainly like that, (I’ve been) fortunate enough to play most of my career with Kane. What he’s given to this group, what he’s given to individuals, that legacy will certainly live on.”

Latham said fast bowler Matt Henry’s fitness will be tested on Tuesday after back spasms on the first day of the Lord’s test limited his effectiveness.

That first test was lost by 115 runs on a pitch rated “unsatisfactory” by the International Cricket Council, and Latham said they’ve moved on.

“We did a lot of things right at Lord’s. The surface sort of dictated things a little bit,” he said. “We’re in a really good place and just because one game didn’t go our way it doesn’t mean you need to reinvent the wheel.”

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