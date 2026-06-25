New Zealand pair Henry and Phillips out of 3rd test against England because of injury

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand was dealt two huge injury blows ahead of the third test against England starting…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand was dealt two huge injury blows ahead of the third test against England starting Thursday, with strike bowler Matt Henry and middle-order batter Glenn Phillips ruled out.

Henry, who took 11 wickets in New Zealand’s second-test win at The Oval last week, sustained a calf strain during that match and hasn’t recovered, the team said.

Phillips, who scored a crucial century in the first innings at The Oval, is out with a side strain.

New Zealand also had already decided to rest fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, meaning the two leading wicket-takers in the series, Henry (12) and Jamieson (11), aren’t playing.

The 6-foot-8 (2.07-meter) Jamieson was being stood down to manage his workload. He’s bowled a leading 65 overs in the series following a long-term back injury.

The series is tied at 1-1.

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