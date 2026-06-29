New Zealand looks to wrap up series win over England on Stokes’ final day of international cricket

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand is on the brink of clinching a test series victory over England and spoiling…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand is on the brink of clinching a test series victory over England and spoiling Ben Stokes’ final act in international cricket.

England will begin the final day of the third and deciding test on 103-4, still needing 270 more runs in a seemingly forlorn chase of 373 to win on a deteriorating pitch at Trent Bridge. All hopes seem to rest with Joe Root, who is 9 not out, and he is alongside Emilio Gay (6 not out) in the middle as the only specialist batters left for England.

Not since 1999 have the New Zealanders won a series in England containing three tests or more, but they are huge favorites now to clinch a 2-1 win.

For England, it would be a first defeat in a home series of three or more tests since 2012 — and a sad way for Stokes to depart.

The allrounder announced Sunday — first to his stunned teammates in the dressing room before play, and then to the wider world via a statement just before the tea interval — that he’ll be stepping down as England captain after four years and retiring from the international game completely.

The final day of his turbulent, era-defining England career will likely be spent watching the game from the balcony outside the team’s dressing room, having already been dismissed for 30.

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