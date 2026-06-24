New York visits Seattle after Malonga’s 37-point game

New York Liberty (12-6, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-15, 0-10 Western Conference) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (12-6, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-15, 0-10 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the New York Liberty after Dominique Malonga scored 37 points in the Seattle Storm’s 112-110 overtime loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Storm are 2-7 in home games. Seattle ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Malonga averaging 11.4.

The Liberty have gone 6-2 away from home. New York is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.3% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seattle gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Storm. Malonga is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 0-10, averaging 78.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Taina Mair: day to day (coach’s decision), Jordan Horston: day to day (foot), Jade Melbourne: day to day (foot), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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