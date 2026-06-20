New York plays Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight road win

New York Liberty (11-5, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 5-5 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

New York Liberty (11-5, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 5-5 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Liberty play Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 2-6 in home games. Los Angeles has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Liberty have gone 5-1 away from home. New York averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Pauline Astier with 3.8.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New York gives up. New York averages 88.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 90.9 Los Angeles allows.

The Sparks and Liberty square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 86.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: day to day (leg), Cameron Brink: out (ankle), Kate Martin: day to day (knee).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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