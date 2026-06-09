New York hosts San Antonio with 2-1 series lead

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) New…

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 216.5

NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Spurs won the last meeting 115-111 on Tuesday, led by 32 points from Victor Wembanyama. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32.

The Knicks are 30-10 in home games. New York has a 9-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 30-12 on the road. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 47.0 rebounds per game led by Wembanyama averaging 11.5.

The Knicks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 115.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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