New York and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Tempo (5-4, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (5-4, 2-0 Eastern Conference)
New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on Toronto Tempo in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.
New York finished 17-5 at home and 15-5 in Eastern Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Liberty averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.
Toronto takes the court for the 10th game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Seattle Storm 93-72 in their most recent game.
INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (back), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee).
Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: out (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison: out (hand).
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