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NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2026, 3:05 PM

All times EDT

Best of Three

x-if necessary

At Foley Field, Athens, Ga.

Georgia 2, Mississippi St. 0

Saturday: Georgia 13, Mississippi St. 12

Sunday: Georgia 13, Mississippi St. 9

At Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ga.

Mississippi 2, Auburn 0

Friday: Mississippi 6, Auburn 4

Saturday: Mississippi 5, Auburn 3

At UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas

Texas 2, Oregon 0

Saturday: Texas 11, Oregon 3

Sunday: Texas 6, Oregon 5

At Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina 2,

Southern Cal 1

Friday: Southern Cal 9, North Carolina 5

Saturday: North Carolina 4, Southern Cal 0

Sunday: North Carolina 4, Southern Cal 3

At Hogland Ballpark, Lawrence, Kan.

Oklahoma 2, Kansas 0

Saturday: Oklahoma 8, Kansas 1

Sunday: Oklahoma 8, Kansas 1, susp. bottom of 3

Monday: Oklahoma 13, Kansas 2, completion of susp. game

At Kendrick Family Ballpark, Morgantown, W.V.

West Virginia 2, Cal Poly 0

Friday: West Virginia 12, Cal Poly 2

Saturday: West Virginia 17, Cal Poly 1

At Riddle-Pace Field, Troy, Ala.

Troy 2, Little Rock 0

Friday: Troy 12, Little Rock 2

Saturday: Troy 7, Little Rock 2

At Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 2 St. John’s 0

Saturday: Alabama 8, St. John’s 0

Sunday: Alabama 7, St. John’s 2, susp. top of 8

Monday: Alabama 7, St. John’s 2, completion of susp. game

_____

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