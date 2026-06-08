NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All times EDT
Best of Three
x-if necessary
At Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
Georgia 2, Mississippi St. 0
Saturday: Georgia 13, Mississippi St. 12
Sunday: Georgia 13, Mississippi St. 9
At Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ga.
Mississippi 2, Auburn 0
Friday: Mississippi 6, Auburn 4
Saturday: Mississippi 5, Auburn 3
At UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas
Texas 2, Oregon 0
Saturday: Texas 11, Oregon 3
Sunday: Texas 6, Oregon 5
At Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina 2,
Southern Cal 1
Friday: Southern Cal 9, North Carolina 5
Saturday: North Carolina 4, Southern Cal 0
Sunday: North Carolina 4, Southern Cal 3
At Hogland Ballpark, Lawrence, Kan.
Oklahoma 2, Kansas 0
Saturday: Oklahoma 8, Kansas 1
Sunday: Oklahoma 8, Kansas 1, susp. bottom of 3
Monday: Oklahoma 13, Kansas 2, completion of susp. game
At Kendrick Family Ballpark, Morgantown, W.V.
West Virginia 2, Cal Poly 0
Friday: West Virginia 12, Cal Poly 2
Saturday: West Virginia 17, Cal Poly 1
At Riddle-Pace Field, Troy, Ala.
Troy 2, Little Rock 0
Friday: Troy 12, Little Rock 2
Saturday: Troy 7, Little Rock 2
At Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama 2 St. John’s 0
Saturday: Alabama 8, St. John’s 0
Sunday: Alabama 7, St. John’s 2, susp. top of 8
Monday: Alabama 7, St. John’s 2, completion of susp. game
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.