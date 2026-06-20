National Mall becomes World Cup watch party for Team USA fans

The U.S. beat Australia 2-0 Friday in a critical men's FIFA Wold Cup match in Seattle, but plenty of fans in D.C. found their own way to be part of the action.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Thousands watch US beat Australia in World Cup on the National Mall

The U.S. beat Australia 2-0 Friday in a critical men’s FIFA World Cup match in Seattle, but plenty of fans in D.C. found their own way to be part of the celebration.

While the United States, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the tournament, no matches are being held in the District. Still, thousands of fans gathered on the National Mall for a massive FIFA watch party.

With the U.S. Capitol as a backdrop, fans filled the lawn in front of a giant video screen as speakers carried the play-by-play across the Mall.

The crowd reflected the tournament’s international reach.

One visitor from Bangkok, Thailand, was in D.C. visiting family and stopped by to watch the match. Others traveled thousands of miles to experience both the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

“For us to be here for the 250-year anniversary feels kind of special,” said Blake Stanfield, a high school history teacher from Melbourne, Australia. “We’re coming here for the World Cup, and we thought this would be the best place to watch the game with a bit of atmosphere.”

Stanfield, his wife, Leah, and their 13-year-old son, Orlando, are attending several World Cup matches before celebrating July 4 in New York.

Leah Stanfield said she was captivated by the setting.

“Just that view — it’s picturesque and to be watching a world-class game where everyone comes together,” she said.

For Orlando, who plays soccer and basketball in Australia, the trip has been unforgettable.

“Amazing. Great atmosphere. Really fun,” he said.

Scott Causbie, of Seattle, could have watched the match in his hometown, where it was being played, but said the National Mall offered something unique.

“It’s almost better than being at the game,” Causbie said. “It’s a beautiful setting. We were just up in the Washington Monument. We could see everything. There’s nothing else like it in the world.”

‘Progress for U.S. Soccer’

Local fans also embraced the event.

“It’s great. There’s a lot of excitement here,” said Brian Siegal, of Rockville. “People are happy to come together and watch soccer. It’s a beautiful game in a beautiful place.”

Angel Balbuena, originally from Peru, is now firmly behind Team USA.

“We haven’t made it out of the group stage in quite some time,” Balbuena said. “It’s progress for U.S. Soccer. It’s a new chapter.”

Among the most popular attractions were two Northern Virginia high school students dressed as America’s Founding Fathers.

Catherine Lewis, wearing a white wig and Colonial-era clothing, walked through the crowd portraying George Washington.

“We thought it would be fun and patriotic,” said Lewis. “We love and appreciate our Founding Fathers.”

Trinity Academy classmate Hannah Kuker attended as Thomas Jefferson. “The Founding Fathers always deserve recognition, even at soccer games,” she said.

Kuker also appreciated that the public event was free.

“I think it’s a great way for people to watch the game and not have to pay a huge fortune,” she said.

For Lewis, the watch party captured the spirit of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

“I think it’s super patriotic,” she said. “It’s right in front of the Capitol Building, and everybody will know what the Capitol Building is by the end of the day.”

The FIFA watch parties will continue throughout the tournament whenever matches are being played, bringing together soccer fans from around the world in the shadow of some of America’s most recognizable landmarks.

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