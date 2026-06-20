Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron becomes 1st player red-carded at the World Cup for covering his mouth

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player issued a red card at the World…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player issued a red card at the World Cup for covering his mouth, getting sent off during a confrontation late in the first half against Turkey on Friday night.

The infraction came during first-half stoppage time in the Group D match when Almiron and Mert Mulder exchanged words following a foul near midfield. Almiron covered his mouth while saying something to Mulder, who immediately appealed to referee Ivan Barton for punishment.

Barton went to video review and quickly ruled that Almiron would be given a red card and ejected under a new rule put in place for this year’s World Cup.

Paraguay led 1-0 at the time.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushed for the new rule after Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni tried to hide verbal insults toward Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior in a Champions League game.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.