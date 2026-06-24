Morocco 4, Haiti 2

|Haiti
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Morocco
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Half_1, Haiti, Bounou, (Duverne), 10th minute; 2, Morocco, Hakimi, 39th; 3, Haiti, Isidor, (Duverne), 43rd; 4, Morocco, Saibari, (Hakimi), 45th+1.
Second Half_5, Morocco, Rahimi, (Riad), 78th; 6, Morocco, Yassine, (Rahimi), 89th.
Goalies_Haiti, Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger; Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.
Yellow Cards_Placide, Haiti, 79th; Nazon, Haiti, 79th; Casimir, Haiti, 90th+3.
Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Dennis John Higler. 4th Official_Joao Pedro Pinheiro.
A_68,239.
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