Morocco 4, Haiti 2

Haiti 2 0 — 2 Morocco 2 2 — 4 First Half_1, Haiti, Bounou, (Duverne), 10th minute; 2, Morocco, Hakimi,…

Haiti 2 0 — 2 Morocco 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, Haiti, Bounou, (Duverne), 10th minute; 2, Morocco, Hakimi, 39th; 3, Haiti, Isidor, (Duverne), 43rd; 4, Morocco, Saibari, (Hakimi), 45th+1.

Second Half_5, Morocco, Rahimi, (Riad), 78th; 6, Morocco, Yassine, (Rahimi), 89th.

Goalies_Haiti, Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger; Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Yellow Cards_Placide, Haiti, 79th; Nazon, Haiti, 79th; Casimir, Haiti, 90th+3.

Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Dennis John Higler. 4th Official_Joao Pedro Pinheiro.

A_68,239.

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