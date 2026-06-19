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Morocco 1, Scotland 0

The Associated Press

June 19, 2026, 8:10 PM

Morocco 1 0 1
Scotland 0 0 0

First Half_1, Morocco, Saibari, (Diaz), 2nd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Scotland, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Craig Gordon.

Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 23rd; Robertson, Scotland, 65th.

Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev. Assistant Referees_Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynulin, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh.

A_64,146.

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