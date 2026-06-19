Morocco 1, Scotland 0

|Morocco
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Scotland
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Morocco, Saibari, (Diaz), 2nd minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Scotland, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Craig Gordon.
Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 23rd; Robertson, Scotland, 65th.
Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev. Assistant Referees_Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynulin, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh.
A_64,146.
___
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