Morocco 1, Netherlands 1

|Morocco
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Summerville), 72nd minute; 2, Morocco, Diop, (Talbi), 90th+1.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Netherlands, Teun Koopmeiners, G; Justin Kluivert, NG; Wout Weghorst, G; Quinten Timber, NG; Crysencio Summerville, NG. Morocco, Neil El Aynaoui, NG; Soufiane Rahimi, G; Chemsdine Talbi, G; Achraf Hakimi, NG; Ismael Saibari, G.
Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir El Kajoui; Netherlands, Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken.
Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 47th.
Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Raphael Pires, Bruno Boschilia, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Cristian Garay.
A_51,243.
___
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