Morocco 1, Netherlands 1

Morocco 0 1 0 — 1 Netherlands 0 1 0 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Summerville), 72nd…

Morocco 0 1 0 — 1 Netherlands 0 1 0 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Summerville), 72nd minute; 2, Morocco, Diop, (Talbi), 90th+1.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Netherlands, Teun Koopmeiners, G; Justin Kluivert, NG; Wout Weghorst, G; Quinten Timber, NG; Crysencio Summerville, NG. Morocco, Neil El Aynaoui, NG; Soufiane Rahimi, G; Chemsdine Talbi, G; Achraf Hakimi, NG; Ismael Saibari, G.

Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir El Kajoui; Netherlands, Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken.

Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 47th.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Raphael Pires, Bruno Boschilia, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Cristian Garay.

A_51,243.

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