Montgomery, Antonacci and Meidroth homer in 6-run 6th as White Sox top Dodgers 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery, Sam Antonacci and Chase Meidroth homered in Chicago’s six-run sixth inning and the White Sox…

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery, Sam Antonacci and Chase Meidroth homered in Chicago’s six-run sixth inning and the White Sox held on to top the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday.

Montgomery added a double and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits as Chicago won its eighth straight series at home and took a set from the Dodgers for the first time since 2014. The White Sox’s (38-32) fourth win in their last five overall moved them back into a first-place tie with Cleveland (39-33) in the AL Central.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts hit solo homers for NL West-leading Los Angeles. Alex Freeland had two RBIs.

Erick Fedde (2-5), Chicago’s third pitcher, tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Seranthony Dominguez allowed a run on a double and two walks in the ninth, but struck out Freeman with two men on for his 12th save.

The White Sox trailed 1-0 and had one hit before they smacked six straight hits off Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan and reliever Jack Dreyer to open the sixth.

Antonnacci led off with a solo shot to tie it. Miguel Vargas singled and came home on Benintendi’s double to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Montgomery greeted Dreyer with his 17th homer, a two-run drive that made it 4-1. After Braden Montgomery singled, Meidroth went deep to push Chicago’s lead to 6-1.

Sheehan (3-4) allowed three runs and four hits, striking out eight in five-plus innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Colson Montgomery doubled with two outs in the fourth.

The White Sox opened with pair of left-handers for the first 3 1/3 innings against a Dodgers starting lineup with six left-handed batters, topped by Shohei Ohtani.

Bryan Hudson pitched the first and allowed Freeman’s 11th homer. Sean Newcomb followed with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Fedde took over with one out in the fourth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed the game to attend his daughter’s college graduation.

Up next

Dodgers: LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.47 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Nick Martinez (6-2, 2.43) on Monday in Los Angeles.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (9-2, 2.41) starts against Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.45) on Tuesday in New York.

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