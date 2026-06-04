MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 20 remaining free agents:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ATHLETICS (1) — Scott McGough, rhp.
BOSTON (1) — Justin Wilson, lhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Michael A. Taylor, of.
DETROIT (1) — Alex Cobb, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp.
TEXAS (2) — Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf.
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NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (1) — Charlie Morton, rhp.
CINCINNATI (1) — Wade Miley, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) —Andrew Heaney, lhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.
NEW YORK (1) — Jesse Winker, of.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Tom Murphy, c.
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