Mitchell, Turang hit homers to pace Milwaukee past Cleveland 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

After the Guardians tied it 1-all in the seventh, Hunter Gaddis (1-2) relieved and Mitchell opened the bottom half of the inning with his fifth homer, sending a 2-1 pitch 440 feet to center.

After being held to three hits through six scoreless innings, the Guardians tied it with a run off Aaron Ashby (10-0). Stuart Fairchild walked with one out, advanced on a wild pitch, and came home on Gabriel Arias’ two-out single.

Abner Uribe tossed a scoreless eighth, stranding a runner at third, and Trevor Megill completed the combined four-hitter with a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 11 opportunities.

Brice Turang snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth with his 11th homer, a two-out solo shot off Slade Cecconi for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

The Guardians stranded runners on second and third in the sixth. Joel Kuhnel relieved with a runner on first and two outs, but allowed a double to Rhys Hoskins. Kuhnel got pinch-hitter Daniel Schneemann to hit into an inning-ending ground out.

Highly-touted shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt, who recently signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract, made his Brewers debut. He was hitless with three groundouts in three at-bats.

On the first ball he fielded, Pratt initiated a double play to end the second inning. In the fourth inning, however, Pratt’s high throw allowed the leadoff runner to reach on an error.

Brewers starter Robert Gasser, seeking his first big league win since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024, allowed two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two.

Up Next

Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.32 ERA) starts for the Guardians on Wednesday, while Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.70) starts for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.