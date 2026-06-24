Mexico 3, Czechia 0

|Mexico
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Czechia
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Mexico, Chavez, (Romo), 55th minute; 2, Mexico, Quinones, (Sanchez), 61st; 3, Mexico, Fidalgo, (Alvarado), 90th+4.
Goalies_Mexico, Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa; Czechia, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek, Lukas Hornicek.
Yellow Cards_Alvarez, Mexico, 64th.
Referee_Yael Falcon Perez. Assistant Referees_Maximiliano Del Yesso, Facundo Rodriguez, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Cristian Garay.
A_80,824.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.