Mexico 3, Czechia 0

Mexico 0 3 — 3 Czechia 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Mexico, Chavez, (Romo), 55th minute; 2,…

Mexico 0 3 — 3 Czechia 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Mexico, Chavez, (Romo), 55th minute; 2, Mexico, Quinones, (Sanchez), 61st; 3, Mexico, Fidalgo, (Alvarado), 90th+4.

Goalies_Mexico, Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa; Czechia, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek, Lukas Hornicek.

Yellow Cards_Alvarez, Mexico, 64th.

Referee_Yael Falcon Perez. Assistant Referees_Maximiliano Del Yesso, Facundo Rodriguez, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Cristian Garay.

A_80,824.

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