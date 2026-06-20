Mets face the Phillies leading series 1-0

New York Mets (34-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-35, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Mets (34-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-35, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (8-3, 1.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -189, Mets +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 40-35 overall and 21-19 in home games. The Phillies have a 24-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 16-23 in road games and 34-41 overall. The Mets are 15-27 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 35 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 6 for 29 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Bo Bichette is 15 for 43 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trea Turner: day-to-day (calf), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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