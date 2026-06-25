Mets aim to break slide in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (43-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-46, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (43-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-46, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0); Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -116, Cubs -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Chicago Cubs after losing four straight games.

New York has an 18-21 record at home and a 34-46 record overall. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.24.

Chicago is 20-20 in road games and 43-37 overall. The Cubs are 35-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 16 for 43 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 17 home runs while slugging .520. Dansby Swanson is 12 for 35 with four home runs and 18 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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