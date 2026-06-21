Marlins host the Giants on 7-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (31-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-38, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (31-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-38, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 7.24 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Miami has a 39-38 record overall and a 25-16 record at home. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.12.

San Francisco has a 17-25 record on the road and a 31-45 record overall. The Giants have an 18-32 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has a .332 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 19 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Liam Hicks is 15 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 14 for 39 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Liam Hicks: day-to-day (back), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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