Marlins face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (45-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-52, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (45-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-52, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (3-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -159, Rockies +129; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 33-52 overall and 18-23 in home games. The Rockies have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .416.

Miami has a 45-40 record overall and a 17-23 record in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 45 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 16 for 42 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Liam Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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