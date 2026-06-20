Manny Machado hits a 3-run homer in 10th and has 5 RBIs as Padres beat Rangers 6-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, his 13th this season, in the 10th inning and tied…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, his 13th this season, in the 10th inning and tied his season high of five RBIs, helping the San Diego Padres rally for a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Padres still have a chance to win their seventh consecutive series against the Rangers after their 16th victory in the past 19 games against Texas. San Diego came back from a 3-1 deficit in the eighth a day after losing the series opener 9-7 despite scoring five runs in the top of the first.

Machado had an RBI double in the third, and his run-scoring groundout got the Padres within 3-2 in the eighth before Jackson Merrill’s tying single.

Jake Burger’s two-run homer gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the seventh after Texas had pulled even on consecutive doubles from Josh Jung and Wyatt Langford an inning earlier.

Joe Ross (0-1), the sixth Texas pitcher, walked Samad Taylor while the speedy No. 2 hitter was trying to bunt for the third time in the game to start the 10th. Machado lined a 2-0 sinker into the left field seats near the San Diego bullpen.

Adrian Morejon (6-1) struck out five in two scoreless innings, and Mason Miller earned his 20th save in 20 chances despite Langford’s RBI infield single in the 10th. Miller struck out two as the Rangers fanned a season-high 17 times.

Texas scratched scheduled starter Nathan Eovaldi due to left knee soreness. MacKenzie Gore moved up a day to replace him but was pitching on a regular four-day rest. The left-hander allowed five hits and one run with six strikeouts in six innings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled in the third on a liner just out of the reach of Langford in left-center field, and Machado’s two-out RBI double glanced off the fingers of the center fielder’s glove in right center.

Up next

Neither team announced a starting pitcher for the series finale Sunday.

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