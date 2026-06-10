Mack leads Marlins against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-32, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (32-35, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-32, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (32-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -110, Diamondbacks -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Joe Mack had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Miami has gone 21-16 in home games and 32-35 overall. The Marlins have gone 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona is 34-32 overall and 13-18 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 RBIs for the Marlins. Heriberto Hernandez is 10 for 28 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .450. Corbin Carroll is 9 for 39 with four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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