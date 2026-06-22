Lionel Messi breaks scoring record against Austria, and other World Cup highlights, in photos

Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina played Austria on Monday in Arlington, Texas, where Messi broke the record for most…

Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina played Austria on Monday in Arlington, Texas, where Messi broke the record for most World Cup goals in history. Day 12 at the World Cup will also see France play Iraq in Philadelphia, Norway versus Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Jordan against Algeria in Santa Clara, California.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.