Las Vegas visits Phoenix after Copper’s 41-point game

Las Vegas Aces (10-4, 7-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-11, 3-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (10-4, 7-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-11, 3-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury plays the Las Vegas Aces after Kahleah Copper scored 41 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 111-102 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 3-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when winning the turnover battle.

Phoenix is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 90.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 86.8 Phoenix allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury won 99-66 in the last meeting on May 9. Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 20 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Aces. Chelsea Gray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Chennedy Carter: out (illness), Janiah Barker: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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