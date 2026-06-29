Las Vegas visits New York following Wilson’s 30-point game

Las Vegas Aces (14-5, 10-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-8, 8-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (14-5, 10-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-8, 8-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the New York Liberty after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Aces’ 107-99 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty are 6-4 in home games. New York averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aces are 9-2 in road games. Las Vegas is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

New York makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Las Vegas has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 87-76 on June 24. Breanna Stewart scored 20 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 25.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Satou Sabally: out (concussion).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Janiah Barker: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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