Larnach leads off with homer and Twins go on to 12-2 win to clinch another series in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Larnach led off the game with a home run, Kody Clemens added a three-run shot,…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Larnach led off the game with a home run, Kody Clemens added a three-run shot, and the Minnesota Twins clinched another series in Texas with an 12-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Larnach drove the game’s second pitch 425 feet deep into the right-field seats. The 10 leadoff homers allowed by the Rangers this season are twice as many as any other team.

Clemens’ 11th homer made it 5-0 in the third. Josh Bell, who was born in nearby Irving and grew up in the area, had two hits and two RBIs.

Minnesota right-hander Zebby Matthews (3-4) struck out four without a walk in seven innings. He allowed both Texas runs and threw 68 of 93 pitches for strikes.

The Twins have won the first two in this three-game set for their fourth consecutive series win at Texas. Their 13-5 record at Globe Life Field is the best by any opposing American League team since the ballpark opened in 2020.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker (2-6) was done after 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned). His 2.77 ERA at home had the best for any Texas pitcher in his first 15 career home starts, but that spiked to 3.32 after his 16th.

Minnesota extended its lead to 10-0 with a five-run fourth in which right fielder Brandon Nimmo was charged with two errors, on a dropped flyball and a bad throw. It was the first two-error game in Nimmo’s 1,065 career games in the outfield. He has only 17 errors total in 11 seasons.

Up next

After an unusual break in the series Wednesday, when England and Croatia play in a World Cup game across the street, the finale is Thursday. Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.17 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Twins, and Jack Leiter (3-6, 4.97) goes for Texas.

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