Landry Shamet will stay with Knicks on 4-year, $24 million deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Landry Shamet is returning to the New York Knicks with a four-year deal worth $24 million,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Landry Shamet is returning to the New York Knicks with a four-year deal worth $24 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.

Shamet was a key contributor to the Knicks with his outside shooting and defense, and the NBA champions have an agreement to keep him long term, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity since there was no announcement of the new contract.

Shamet signed late last offseason and became a trusted member of coach Mike Brown’s rotation. He made the tying 3-pointer when the Knicks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, going on to hit 11 of 12 from behind the arc in that series.

The guard shot 47.5% on 3s in the postseason.

He is the second key reserve the Knicks have committed to keep following a multiyear deal for Jose Alvarado. Backup center Mitchell Robinson will also be a free agent.

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