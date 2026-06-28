Kyle Schwarber sets Phillies record with MLB-best 30th homer in 5-4 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season with a two-run…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Phillies squandered an early 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3 before Schwarber hit a 408-foot drive to center field off Kodai Senga (0-7), who was making the first regular-season relief appearance of his big league career.

Schwarber connected in Philadelphia’s 84th game — the fastest anyone has reached 30 homers in franchise history. He has six straight 30-homer seasons, the longest active streak in the majors, and eight overall — most among active players.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh had third-inning RBIs for the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus (1-0) got the final two outs in the sixth. Jhoan Duran threw a hitless ninth for his 21st save.

Philadelphia starter Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and struck out six in five innings.

Pinch-hitter A.J. Ewing tied it 3-all with a two-run homer for the Mets in the sixth. Fellow rookie Carson Benge, who had two RBIs, drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice later in the inning.

New York dropped two of three games in its first series under interim manager Andy Green, who took over when Carlos Mendoza was fired Friday.

The last-place Mets, who have lost eight of nine, went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 overall. They left the bases loaded in the fifth and eighth.

Senga, demoted to the bullpen this week after compiling a 10.08 ERA in seven starts, gave up four hits and struck out four in five innings. Mets opener Cionel Pérez pitched a perfect first in his first big league start after 283 relief appearances.

Philadelphia improved to 18-6 in one-run games, while the Mets fell to 7-15.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.58 ERA) pitches Monday against RHP Braxton Ashcraft (7-3, 3.07) and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.87 ERA) starts Monday against Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.56) in Toronto.

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