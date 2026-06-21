Kraken acquire Mackie Samoskevich in a trade with the Panthers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired young forward Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers for the No. 25 pick…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired young forward Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers for the No. 25 pick in the NHL draft on Friday and a second-rounder next year, the teams announced Sunday.

Samoskevich is a 23-year-old with 64 points in 160 regular-season and playoff games who gives the Kraken a much-need infusion talent after they missed the playoffs for the fourth time in their five years of existence. He is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract.

“Mackie is a talented young player who we are excited to bring into the fold,” Seattle general manager Jason Botterill said. “He has speed, skill and scoring ability. A Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers in 2025, Mackie’s a player who can contribute offensively and add a spark to our lineup.”

Trading Samoskevich for picks clears space as the Panthers retool following a season that got derailed by injuries after they won the Stanley Cup back to back in 2024 and ’25. The 25th pick, a late first-rounder, originally belonged to rival Tampa Bay, while the second will be the higher of Winnipeg’s or Columbus’.

Samoskevich was the No. 24 pick in the 2021 draft who then played at Michigan alongside new Kraken teammate Matty Beniers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.