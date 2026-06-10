Kieran McKenna leaves Ipswich after guiding team back to the Premier League

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Kieran McKenna is leaving his post as Ipswich manager after guiding the team back into the…

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Kieran McKenna is leaving his post as Ipswich manager after guiding the team back into the Premier League.

McKenna wants to “take time away from football management,” Ipswich said Wednesday in a statement announcing the surprise decision.

Ipswich finished second in the Championship to secure an immediate return to England’s lucrative top flight.

McKenna also led Ipswich to the Premier League in the 2023-24 campaign, only for the team to be relegated after one season.

McKenna, who took over at Ipswich in 2021 after previously being a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team at Manchester United, said it was with “a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment” that he’ll be leaving Portman Road.

“After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far,” he said.

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