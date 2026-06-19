Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Upgraded Trade Bonus for USA-Australia World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans, if you’re looking to predict the action for the FIFA World Cup, we’ve got a real chance to start the day with an edge. Right now, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and make $10 in trades to gain a $15 bonus.

You can use this promotional bonus to make predictions on any of today’s scheduled games—including the USA vs. Australia, Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti, and Turkiye vs. Paraguay—or any other World Cup match this week. With multiple matches taking place today, I’m placing these trades to get involved in the tournament action across the entire board.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15?

The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 is a new-user welcome offer that provides a $10 sign-up bonus after meeting a simple trading threshold. Below is a summary of the offer details:

Detail Information Promo Code WTOP15 Bonus Amount $10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $1 Unlock Requirement $10 in cumulative trades Available Matches Australia @ USA, Morocco @ Scotland, Haiti @ Brazil, Paraguay @ Turkiye Eligibility 18+ and present in the United States (all 50 states)

Finding an edge in prediction markets requires capital, which is why this Kalshi promo code is essential for the informed trader. New users can deploy the $10 sign-up bonus across the full slate of World Cup matchups in this round. To claim the promotion, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus unlocks after the user has made $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With matches like Australia taking on the USA, Morocco battling Scotland, Haiti challenging Brazil, and Paraguay squaring off against Turkiye, there are plenty of statistical angles to exploit.

Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 U.S. states, giving soccer fans nationwide the ability to trade on the tournament without geographical restrictions. Users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Win Probabilities for Friday

When preparing to handicap today’s World Cup action, looking closely at the outright win probabilities can help us find serious value across the board. Because soccer includes the possibility of a tie at the end of regulation, predictions for these matchups are broken down into a 3-way market: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win. It’s a bit different than standard American sports, but mastering this dynamic is how we find those nice pay days.

Below are the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming slate of matches covering the day’s action:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % USA Australia 58.5% 23.1% 18.3% Scotland Morocco 17.1% 26.2% 56.7% Brazil Haiti 87.2% 8.9% 3.9% Turkiye Paraguay 46.4% 28.0% 25.6%

Once you have successfully claimed the Kalshi welcome offer and fulfilled that initial $10 trading requirement, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy. I use these probability metrics as an excellent starting point for figuring out where to apply my bonus funds.

Whether you want to back heavy chalk like Brazil, support the USA on home soil, or predict the outcome of tighter contests like Mexico taking on the Korea Republic or Turkiye facing Paraguay, this promo code provides a direct way to get involved in the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

What is the Kalshi promo code for June 2026? The current Kalshi promo code is WTOP15, which provides a $10 sign-up bonus for new users.

Is Kalshi legal in all 50 states? Yes, Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 U.S. states. Users must be at least 18 years old.

How much do I need to deposit to get the Kalshi bonus? The minimum first-time deposit is $1. After depositing, you must complete $10 in cumulative trades to unlock the bonus.

What World Cup matches can I bet on with Kalshi? Current Round 2 matches available include USA vs. Australia, Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti, Turkiye vs. Paraguay, Netherlands vs. Sweden, and Germany vs. Ivory Coast.

Who is favored in USA vs. Australia? The USA is favored with a 59.0% win probability, compared to Australia’s 17.8% win probability. A draw has a 23.2% probability.