Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 Trading Bonus for USA-Turkey, World Cup, MLB

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Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $15 bonus for all six World Cup matches today, including the USA match at 10 p.m. ET. This link here gets you started.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Japan vs. Sweden, Turkiye vs. USA, and the full June 25 slate Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

Kalshi Offer Overview

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a pragmatic approach to building your initial portfolio with a $15 sign-up bonus. To participate, eligible users must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus activates once the user accumulates $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates as a fully regulated exchange available in all 50 states, requiring users to be at least 18 years old to trade.

Once these requirements are met, traders can allocate the bonus across any of the day’s World Cup matches. The Round 3 slate features a full schedule of critical international fixtures, highlighted by Japan battling Sweden and Turkiye matching up with the USA. Rather than forcing you into a single prediction, this flexibility allows you to diversify your trades across the entire board based on the underlying data and win probabilities.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When navigating prediction markets on Kalshi, analyzing the statistical win percentages for each outcome is an essential step before executing your trades. Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for the upcoming World Cup slate, featuring critical matchups like Japan vs. Sweden and Turkiye vs. USA.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 25, 4:00 PM Ecuador Germany 17.7 20.7 61.6 June 25, 4:00 PM Curacao Ivory Coast 5.8 12.0 82.2 June 25, 7:00 PM Tunisia Netherlands 2.7 8.4 88.9 June 25, 7:00 PM Japan Sweden 50.2 27.3 22.6 June 25, 10:00 PM Turkiye USA 25.6 24.2 50.1 June 25, 10:00 PM Paraguay Australia 35.0 41.0 24.0

Probabilities current as of June 25, 2026.

This table outlines the statistical baseline for every match on the slate, establishing clear favorites, underdogs, and the exact likelihood of a draw. For new users leveraging the Kalshi promo, these fixtures present immediate opportunities to apply your initial $10 in trades. Whether the numbers lead you to predict a strong performance by the USA (50.1% away win probability) or you identify value in the closely contested Paraguay vs. Australia matchup, anchoring your decisions in these probabilities is a reliable recipe for success in today’s prediction markets.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Claiming this welcome offer requires following a straightforward, logical sequence. Once the bonus is unlocked, your $15 is completely unrestricted regarding market selection; you can deploy it on ANY of today’s World Cup predictions—such as Japan taking on Sweden or Turkiye facing the USA—or spread it across multiple matches this week.

To ensure your account successfully credits the bonus, follow these step-by-step activation details:

Download the App: Search for and download the Kalshi app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure your account complies with all regulatory standards. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

You are not required to risk the entire $10 on a single prediction to qualify. Kalshi allows you to break this requirement down incrementally—such as making ten separate $1 trades or two $5 trades on different World Cup outcomes. As long as your total trade volume reaches $10, the $15 sign-up bonus will automatically clear into your account, providing additional capital for the remaining group stage action.