Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 Bonus for MLB Games, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I love finding an edge on the diamond, and there is nothing better than a fresh bankroll boost to help us get started. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, new customers can take advantage of a unique welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB games: a $15 bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades.

It is a straightforward, accessible introductory offer, and the best part is we can put it to work right away on today’s matchups or any other MLB game on the board this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 16, 2026

If you are an aspiring strategist looking to step away from traditional sportsbooks and try your hand at prediction markets, this exclusive welcome promotion for new Kalshi customers is the perfect entry point. The $15 sign-up bonus acts as a great safety net as you dive into the platform.

To claim this offer, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus will be unlocked the moment you make $10 in total prediction trades. Kalshi is a fully regulated market available in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

Once your account is funded, we can immediately start looking for value on today’s MLB slate, whether you want to trade on the New York Yankees hosting the Chicago White Sox, or the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability CHW @ NYY CHW 43.0% / NYY 57.0% SF @ ATL SF 40.2% / ATL 59.8% CLE @ MIL CLE 41.8% / MIL 58.2% DET @ HOU DET 41.0% / HOU 59.0% TB @ LAD TB 42.8% / LAD 57.2%

Instead of traditional odds, Kalshi allows us to trade on the outright probability of an event happening. Let’s break down what a $10 trade looks like in practice. If we decide to back the heaviest favorite on today’s slate—the Atlanta Braves at roughly a 60% probability—putting $10 on them would win you $6.02 in pure profit. Conversely, if you want to chase a bigger payout by backing the heaviest underdog—the San Francisco Giants at 40.2%—that same $10 trade would yield a very nice $13.80 profit.

When handicapping today’s board, the Giants-Braves matchup presents the biggest statistical mismatch. The Braves hold a massive advantage on the mound with a 3.29 team ERA and 1.18 WHIP, compared to San Francisco’s shaky 4.52 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Atlanta also owns a distinct edge offensively, generating 359 runs and a .744 OPS, while the Giants have managed just 296 runs and a .725 OPS.

Another spot where I am seeing real value is the New York Yankees hosting the Chicago White Sox. New York’s pitching staff boasts an elite 3.32 ERA, limiting opponents much more effectively than Chicago’s staff, which has stumbled to a 4.29 ERA. Given these glaring pitching discrepancies, both the Braves and Yankees profile as my key targets on today’s card.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Here is the exact playbook I use to set up an account and unlock bonus funds:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind, we are in this together, and you don’t have to risk that $10 all at once. You can hit the requirement by accumulating a total sum of $10 across multiple trades. I often like to spread my exposure, perhaps placing a few smaller trades backing the Tampa Bay Rays or the Los Angeles Dodgers, until the total volume reaches $10.

Once you have successfully made a cumulative $10 in trades, the $15 sign-up bonus will automatically activate and hit your account, giving you a little extra ammunition for the rest of the week’s action.